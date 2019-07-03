Quantcast

Md. research company’s data tools used to sharpen social policies

By: Samantha J. Subin July 3, 2019

When he founded Abt Associates back in 1965, Clark C. Abt had one goal: apply the data used in military technology to solve world issues.  Over the years, the Rockville-based research and data company established its reputation working with the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Agency for International Development and other government agencies. It's taken ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo