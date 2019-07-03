Quantcast

TEDCO used $4.2 million to help commercialize university research last year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 3, 2019

A TEDCO program designed to help universities turn research into commercial activity funded seven startups and 26 technology assessments during the last fiscal year, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation announced. TEDCO used $4.2 million through the Maryland Innovation Initiative last year to help commercialize technology at Maryland’s research universities. “We take a specific approach of moving those ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo