Two UM School of Nursing faculty members appointed to health care commissions

By: Daily Record Staff July 3, 2019

Two University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) faculty members have been named to Maryland health care commissions. Margaret Hammersla, PhD, CRNP-A, assistant professor and senior director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program, has been appointed to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) and assistant professor Crystal DeVance-Wilson, PhD, MBA, PHCNS-BC was appointed to the Montgomery County Commission ...

