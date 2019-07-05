Quantcast

Drive to unionize Maryland college adjuncts stalls

By: Samantha J. Subin July 5, 2019

Between 2014 and 2016, adjunct faculty at three Maryland colleges voted to establish unions. Organizers hailed the moves as steppingstones in the fight for job security, benefits and fair pay among teachers nationwide. These days adjunct unions in Maryland are working to renew and renegotiate contracts, but the drive for organizing on campuses has stalled. A general antipathy ...

