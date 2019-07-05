Quantcast

IN THE MATTER OF KEITH RAYMOND

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2019

Civil litigation -- Motion to change race and nationality -- Circuit court authority Terrance Alan Groman filed a petition to change his name to Keith Raymond in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Additionally, he sought to change his race and nationality from “White/U.S. citizen” to “Dutch/American National.” On February 5, 2018, the circuit court entered ...

