PERCY E. PAIR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Plea agreement -- Knowing and voluntary In 1991, Percy Pair, appellant, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses. In 2018, he filed a “Motion To Declare Guilty Plea Void And Of No Effect,” citing the court’s revisory power under Maryland Rule 4-331(b). He asserted that his plea “amounted to ...

