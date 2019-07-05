Quantcast

THOMAS ANTHONY COYNE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Mootness Thomas Anthony Coyne, appellant, appeals the denial of his motion to correct illegal sentence. Because his illegal sentence claim is moot, we ... Read the opinion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo