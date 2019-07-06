Quantcast

Best Week: Worst Week: Teleworkers get clarity on workers’ comp; Hopkins Bayview hit with $229M verdict

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2019

Telecommuters went to court this week and won a landmark ruling concerning workers’ compensation, while Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center was hit with a $229 million judgment. Legal affairs writer Steve Lash reported Monday the Maryland Court of Special Appeals held that employees injured while leaving their “home office” for a work-related site may qualify for workers’ ...

