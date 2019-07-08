Quantcast

PinnacleCare receives HiTrust security certification

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2019

PinnacleCare LLC announced Monday that its general control system for membership services and group benefits services was certified under the HiTrust common security framework.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo