Quantcast

Mytonomy completes data security audit

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2019

Mytonomy Inc. announced Monday it completed a Service Organization Control 2 Type 2 audit for its patient experience cloud platform in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo