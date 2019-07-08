Quantcast

National unions continue organizing efforts at Johns Hopkins Hospital

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 8, 2019

National unions plan to continue their push to organize nurses at Johns Hopkins Hospital with a rally next weekend in front of the hospital. The July 20th event is the latest move in an at-times contentious effort that has included complaints to the National Labor Relations Board and a settlement between the unions and the hospital. Both ...

