Quantcast

Part IV: On social media searches of jurors

By: Paul Mark Sandler July 8, 2019

We return to the hypothetical case of Smith v. Jones. Counsel for the state has concluded their argument against allowing social media searches of the venire, as well as jury members both during and after trial. The judge is about to issue the decision on the pretrial motion. Court: I shall now hear from you on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo