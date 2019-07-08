Quantcast

Judge preserves bulk of PG police discrimination lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 8, 2019

A federal judge Monday preserved most of the discrimination and retaliation claims made by current and former Prince George's County Police Department officers of color. Judge Theodore D. Chuang partially granted and partially denied a motion to dismiss portions of the lawsuit, filed in December, finding many of the plaintiffs had made sufficient factual allegations to ...

