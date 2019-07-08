Pulse Poll: Supreme Court got gerrymandering case wrong, overwhelming majority agree

Most respondents to The Daily Record’s Pulse Poll believe the Supreme Court’s decision that federal courts have no role in decisions states make on creating congressional districts was the wrong decision.

An overwhelming 76% of respondents to the poll question believe the high court erred in ruling the rules for creating congressional districts should not be subject to federal court oversight while 24% believe it rendered the correction decision.

Was the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision that federal courts have no role in policing the partisanship of congressional districts the right decision?

COMMENTS

Political party enters the fray. With unclean hands, as demonstrated by the testimony evoked from no less than our former governor, [Martin] O’ Malley, then the resolution of the issue cannot be trusted to the same politicians who crafted the original policy, but must instead be reformed by the Supreme Court in the same manner that the underlying that needed to be corrected in Brown versus Board of Education could not be left to State Legislatures to decide. (But I am in no way am I comparing the underlying issue of discrimination with gerrymandering)

— Wallace Kleid

Another step to destroy our democracy by the politically motivated Supreme Court

— Larry Kaminitz

The court’s i action will allow for states to unfairly establish districts that favor a political party, rather than fairly represent its citizens.

— Gary Solomon

While Justice Roberts’ opinion has some surface appeal with regard to judicial modesty and restraint, the problem of gerrymandered districts in the computer age is too profound to give the politicians a pass — and that’s what the Supreme Court did.

— David Cahn

Gerrymandering is a scourge; it needs reform. Like obscenity, I know it when I see it, but can’t articulate the limits of it. That, in my opinion, is why it the Supremes got it right. Standards that can be measured and enforced with objectivity are necessary so that Courts are not required to take on the roles of political bosses.

— Curtis Coon

Gerrymandering is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court’s decision was intellectually dishonest. All of these justices know the courts must intervene to protect the sanctity of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution and Voting Rights Act. The decision was a partisan win for Republicans in the South and Midwest given their atrocious record on voting irregularities. One only need to look at the optics of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election to see widespread and pervasive voting law violations.

— Claudia Barber