Tissue Analytics advances data analytics in wound care clinical trials

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2019

Baltimore-based Tissue Analytics formed a partnership with global medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Monday to develop wound repair products in a clinical trial setting. Modern clinical trials have moved from traditional paper forms to electronic data capture to enable better data accessibility, compliance, security, and organization. However, this trend is constrained by the lack of quality ...

