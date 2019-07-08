Quantcast

Wright Constable opens Richmond area office

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2019

Officials with Baltimore law firm Wright, Constable & Skeen announced it was opening a new office in the Richmond, Virginia area. With the office expansion, attorneys Richard T. Pledger, Thomas J. Moran and Justin Thatch were hired to bring their expertise and experience in commercial and business litigation, surety and construction to the firm. Pledger joins as ...

