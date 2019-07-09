ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

The Baltimore County Office of Law seeks an attorney licensed to practice law in Maryland with at least 5 years of litigation experience in labor and employment, civil rights claims, contracts, and administrative law.

Please email or fax resume, references, cover letter and salary requirements to Donna McCammon at

dmccammon@baltimorecountymd.gov or 410-296-0931. or 410-296-0931.

