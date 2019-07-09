Quantcast

By: Jobs July 9, 2019

ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

The Baltimore County Office of Law seeks an attorney licensed to practice law in Maryland with at least 5 years of litigation experience in labor and employment, civil rights claims, contracts, and administrative law.

Please email or fax resume, references, cover letter and salary requirements to Donna McCammon at

