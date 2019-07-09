Quantcast

Jury awards $100k to man slapped by police officer as a teen

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 9, 2019

A federal jury awarded $100,000 Tuesday to a man who was assaulted by a Baltimore Police officer while restrained in a hospital in 2015. Shymell Maxwell was 14 when Officer Duane Williams Jr. entered his hospital room at Sinai Hospital and struck him 10 to 15 times, rupturing his left eardrum, according to the lawsuit. Maxwell ...

