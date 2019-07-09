Quantcast

$15M verdict returns to 4th Circuit, could be reargued

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 9, 2019

A federal appeals court won't adopt briefs and arguments already made in Baltimore's appeal of a $15 million wrongful conviction verdict, issuing an order Tuesday and rejecting the city's request to expedite matters. A three-judge panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from attorneys for the city and Sabein Burgess on Jan. ...

