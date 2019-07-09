Quantcast

Longtime friends and attorneys merge law practices

By: Julia Arbutus July 9, 2019

Attorneys Timothy Gunning and Michael Wyatt have been friends since freshman year football tryouts at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, and now, more than 40 years later, they have merged law practices to become colleagues. Wyatt & Gunning LLC will “serve the expanding needs of our clients” throughout the mid-Atlantic region, Gunning said. The merger has been ...

