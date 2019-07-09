Path to Excellence innovation exhibitor spotlight: Sweet Bliss Cotton Candy

Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Maryland. The Daily Record wants to showcase some of them through the Path to Excellence Networking series. If you have a business that provides goods or services targeted to professional women and have been in business for three years or less, you fit the criteria to apply to exhibit at a Path to Excellence event.

If selected to exhibit your business, you would receive a 6-foot exhibit table to display your product, your company logo and a 100-word description in the Path to Excellence magazine.

Click here to apply to be an exhibitor at an upcoming Path to Excellence event.

Sweet Bliss Cotton Candy was selected as one of the innovation exhibitors at the July 30, 2019 Path to Excellence event at Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. Following is information about Sweet Bliss Cotton Candy.

Sweet Bliss Cotton Candy is a female owned, mobile cotton candy service. Taking an old childhood favorite and giving it a modern Baltimore twist. Suitable for all ages, with more than 25 custom flavors and toppings. Giving you cotton candy like you have never seen it before. Our products use the best ingredients possible to give you an amazing taste without any of the nasty chemicals and dyes. We spin fresh cotton candy on site and pre-packaged is also available. Book us for any of your corporate events, weddings, private parties and more.