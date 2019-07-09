Quantcast

Pizza chain plans East Coast, Md. expansion

By: Samantha J. Subin July 9, 2019

More pizza options are coming to Maryland.  An East Coast pizza chain known as &pizza announced a new team to headline an expansion project aimed to double the company’s size and bring new stores to several states, including Maryland, in the next two years. “We view the greater Washington D.C.- Baltimore area as home,” said new President ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo