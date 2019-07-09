Quantcast

Top-tier Baltimore office space benefits from slowing development

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 9, 2019

Earlier this month Lieber Institute for Brain Development, Maltz Research Laboratories renewed its lease at 855 N. Wolfe St. in east Baltimore. The renewed lease, negotiated by JLL, allowed Lieber Institute to stay in its 50,000-square-foot space near Johns Hopkins Medical Campus. Daniel Weinberg, the firm's CEO, said the location facilitates the company's research of brain ...

