Hogan appoints 3 to Baltimore County bench

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 10, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan announced three appointments to the Baltimore County District Court bench Wednesday, naming three private practitioners to the vacancies. Guido Porcarelli, a partner at the Law Offices of Frank F. Daily P.A. in Baltimore since 2011, is also on the Attorney Grievance Commission Peer Review Committee, according to a news release from the governor's ...

