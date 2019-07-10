Quantcast

Getting paid for telehealth

By: Barry Rosen And Leslie M. Cumber July 10, 2019

Telemedicine is expanding rapidly. In fact, the term “telemedicine” itself is losing ground to the broader term “telehealth,” which more aptly describes the growing number of providers using electronic communications to provide a growing number of remote health care services. While state and federal laws are generally slow to keep up, there have been important changes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo