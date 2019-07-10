Quantcast

Report: BPD marine unit spent $30K on mismanaged salvage operation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 10, 2019

The Baltimore Police Department's marine unit wasted more than $30,000 in a botched boat salvage operation in late 2016 and early 2017, the city's inspector general has concluded. The unit began removing a 32-foot boat from the Inner Harbor near Thames Street in December 2016 and spent several days over the next three months on the removal, ...

