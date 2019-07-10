Quantcast

CHARLES BOATENG v. NATIONAL TIRE AND BATTERY

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019

Civil litigation -- Motion to compel arbitration -- Timeliness In this case we consider whether the Circuit Court for Montgomery County abused its discretion by ruling on a motion to compel arbitration without considering an untimely opposition that was filed after the mandatory deadline set forth in Maryland Rule 2-311. Read the opinion

