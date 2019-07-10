Quantcast

JUANITA QUINTILLA GALLARDO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Superseding statute Juanita Quintilla Gallardo appeals from the judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County denying her petition for writ of actual innocence under § 8-301 of the Criminal Procedure Article of the Maryland Annotated Code. Ms. Gallardo argues that the circuit court erred because it ...

