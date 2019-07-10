Quantcast

KENNETH JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Second set of photographs Kenneth Jones was indicted on seventeen criminal counts and was convicted on six of them after a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, the Honorable Timothy J. Doory presiding. He appeals his convictions and raises nine issues ... Read the opinion

