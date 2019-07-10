Quantcast

Convicted Baltimore officer to pay $100K for beating teen

By: Associated Press July 10, 2019

A federal jury has ordered the former Baltimore police officer who was convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old handcuffed to a hospital gurney to pay the teen's family $100,000.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo