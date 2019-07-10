Tonia Niedzialkowski | Point Breeze Credit Union

Tonia Niedzialkowski was named executive vice president/chief operating officer at Point Breeze Credit Union.

Niedzialkowski, a 29-year industry veteran who has spent the past 25 years at Point Breeze, previously served as senior vice president/chief financial officer, and as chief of information technology.

In her new role, Niedzialkowski will assume the day-to-day, operational responsibilities for directing the Point Breeze senior management team. She will also oversee all aspects of operations within Point Breeze, including member services, operations, human resources, lending, and marketing.