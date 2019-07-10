Quantcast

Use of driver’s licenses for facial recognition program draws Md. lawmakers’ concerns

They plan legislation to limit use of Md. driver's license data

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 10, 2019

Two state lawmakers say they have concerns about the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials mining state driver's license data to create a facial recognition database. Officials in Maryland have been circumspect about discussing whether either agency has been accessing the data and photos of more than 5 million Maryland residents who have driver's licenses ...

