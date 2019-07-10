Quantcast

Volunteers of America Chesapeake, Carolinas merge operations

By: Daily Record Staff July 10, 2019

Faith-based, nonprofit organizations Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Volunteers of America Carolinas announced Wednesday the organizations are merging program and administrative operations to have a greater affect in the lives of the people they serve. The new organization, known as Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas, have joined forces to serve more than 8,400 people from ...

