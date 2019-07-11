Quantcast

ANNE KIRSCH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Involuntary manslaughter and child abuse After a bench trial, the Circuit Court for Baltimore County found Anne Kirsch guilty of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, second-degree child abuse, child neglect, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo