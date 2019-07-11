Quantcast

4th Circuit: Baltimore police settlement ‘gag orders’ violated 1st Amendment

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 11, 2019

Common clauses in Baltimore Police Department settlement agreements limiting what plaintiffs can say about their cases are unenforceable as a matter of public policy, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled by a 2-1 vote that the nondisparagement clause in a woman's settlement "amounts to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo