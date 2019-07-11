Quantcast

Booth says she is ‘humbled, thrilled’ to be on Md. high court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 11, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- The newest member of Maryland’s top court pledged Thursday to “work hard every day to justify” her seat on the Court of Appeals. “I am truly humbled by this appointment,” Judge Brynja M. Booth said at her ceremonial swearing-in. “I am thrilled to part of a court that is rich with history.” Booth said her ...

