BWI Marshall Airport launches online flight and aircraft noise tracking tool

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport unveiled a new interactive system this week that provides the public with detailed information about airline flights near the airport. WebTrak is an online tool that provides data about airline operations, including noise measurements from permanent monitors in communities near BWI. The WebTrak system provides historic and near real-time flight tracking information, ...

