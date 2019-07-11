Quantcast

Expert: Baltimore crime fight offers chance for substantial ROI

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 11, 2019

Financing a targeted approach to reducing violent crime in Baltimore could create a return on investment of $135 for every dollar of backing, according to the author of a new book on urban brutality. Thomas Abt, author of "Bleeding Out: The Devastating Consequences of Urban Violence and a Bold New Plan for Peace in the Streets," estimated it ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo