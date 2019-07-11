Peter Panepento | Turn Two Communications

Peter Panepento, co-founder of Turn Two Communications, a Columbia-based public relations and communications firm that specializes in working with community foundations, nonprofits and socially minded companies, was named chair of the board of trustees with the Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits.

Panepento leads the Turn Two Communications’ philanthropic practice, including its work developing and executing a national PR and communications strategy for the Community Foundation Public Awareness Initiative, a coalition of 125 U.S. community foundations working to advance fair tax policies for donors and showing the importance of philanthropy to communities.