Peters appointed chief medical officer at Sheppard Pratt

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019

Sheppard Pratt Health System announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Todd Peters as the Baltimore-based health system’s vice president and chief medical officer. Peters succeeds Dr. Robert Roca, who retired in April after more than 25 years with Sheppard Pratt. Peters joined Sheppard Pratt in July 2018 and served as its medical director of child and adolescent services and chief medical information officer. In his ...

