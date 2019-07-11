Pulse Poll: Most respondents support citizenship question on census

More than half of respondents to The Daily Record’s Pulse Poll think the census should include a question about citizenship. Nearly half said no.

The Trump administration has encountered legal hurdles in trying to get a question about citizenship onto the U.S. census.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross argued that such a question would aid enforcement of the Voting Rights Act.

In June, the Supreme Court put the question on hold, saying that Ross’ explanation for the question’s necessity didn’t fit with the evidence.

Government experts say millions would go uncounted if the census includes the question.

Should the U.S. census ask about citizenship?

COMMENTS

Because the census is used for many things in which it is important to know how many people are citizens and how many aren’t. It would be nice, for example, to know how many people are supposed to be allowed to vote.

— Andy Spicer

Gerrymandering and Ice is all that needs to be said … no

— Raul De Arriz

The census should include citizenship. How else would we know how many non-citizens live in the US.

— Elizabeth A. Prestel

We should not be afraid to ask if someone is a U.S. Citizen. It is the United States of America. We should be able to ask that question without having a national tantrum about it.

— Roberto Allen

How do we have accurate statistics if we don’t know who are citizens and whom isn’t (not that people are going to tell the truth though)

— Ashley Aycock

As long as there are no negative repercussions from the inclusion of the question I do not see an issue. If anything, it helps identify those states that need additional assistance given the drain on their social net.

— John Kane

This question will only serve the wealthy elitist few. It is just another way to marginalize people so the 1% can continue to live in their gated lifestyles, while the rest of us work every day.

— Beverly La Rock

I am quite sure that adding the citizenship question on the census will result in an undercounting of people, which is not what the census is meant to do. We need to have an accurate accounting of folks who are living in the US.

— Kimberly Barr

The question is not necessary to determine Congressional representation.

— John Stolarz

There is complete clarity about the motive behind adding this question: to impact residency counts and thus to impact electoral districts. This cheap trick is made worse, and my confidence in the ability of the present government is shattered, by the outright lying that has been incorporated into the effort to defend the gambit. This administration has no respect for law and no fear whatsoever of the consequences of perjury.

— Paul Killeen

Historically speaking the Census included questions about citizenship and country of origin. That information has proved invaluable in genealogy research for millions of Americans.

— Kevin Wise

When was the last time we asked this question for the Census? This is a blatant attempt to undercount people who have a fear of the government. We need to count everyone. The Court should knock down any attempt to undercount any group whether they be US-born, naturalized citizens, or other residents.

— Terry Cavanagn

Traditionally, this question was asked but was dropped after 1950. Since census results are only available in the aggregate, there is no danger to anyone saying they are a non-citizen.

— Paul Lubell

The real rationale behind this is to discourage minorities from participating in the census, thus minimizing the need for specific funding to support these individuals and also potentially limiting their access not just to essential services but also to voting in a representative fashion.

— Katy Benjamin

That question is not relevant to the information the census is designed to gather.

— Gina Kazimir

It is beyond the purpose of the census and would be contrary to the purpose of the census to get an accurate count.

— Irving Walker