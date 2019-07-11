Quantcast

Amazon, seeking more skilled workers, will do the training

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani July 11, 2019

NEW YORK — Amazon, needing a more tech-savvy workforce, is offering to pay to retrain its employees and help them switch to more technical jobs at Amazon or elsewhere. The online shopping giant said Thursday that it plans to spend $700 million by 2025 to retrain 100,000 workers, or a third of its U.S. workforce. The ...

