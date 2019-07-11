Quantcast

Trump administration plans immigration enforcement operation

By: Associated Press By Sophia Tareen and Colleen Long July 11, 2019

The Trump administration is moving forward with a nationwide immigration enforcement operation this weekend targeting migrant families, despite loud opposition from Democrats and questions over whether it's the best use of resources given the crisis at the border.

