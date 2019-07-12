2019 VIP winners announced

The Daily Record has announced its 2019 VIP List — Very Important Professionals Successful by 40 awards.

The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2010 to recognize professionals 40 years of age and younger who have been successful in Maryland. This year’s honorees, chosen by a panel of previous VIP List honorees and business leaders, were selected on the basis of professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.

There are 50 winners in 2019 in a variety of fields and from all across the state of Maryland.

“This year’s VIP List winners are impressive individuals who are making a significant impact on the communities in which they work and live,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They are the next generation of leaders across our state, and they know the value of working hard and giving back. The Daily Record is pleased to honor their achievements.”

The winners will be honored Sept. 19 at a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive in Baltimore. They also will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Sept. 20 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

For more information about the event and a complete list of winners, visit TheDailyRecord.com/vip-list.