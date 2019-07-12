Quantcast

Audit critical of state agency that funds services for people with developmental disabilities

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 12, 2019

The Maryland agency responsible for funding community-based services for people with developmental disabilities had significant issues with its process, failed to comply with state procurement regulations and did not properly monitor services it funded, a critical legislative audit released Friday said. The Developmental Disabilities Administration failed to identify millions of dollars in overpayments and missed out ...

