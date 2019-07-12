Quantcast

Glen Burnie Bancorp quarterly dividend streak hits 108

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2019

Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie, announced that its board of directors declared a regular dividend of 10 cents per share of common stock at their meeting July 11. This action marks the company’s 108th consecutive dividend. The regular dividend is payable Aug. 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business ...

