Harbor Tunnel toll plaza reopens; Drivers can pay cash again

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 12, 2019

Operations are returning to normal at the Harbor Tunnel toll plaza and administrative building after being closed for most of the week because of a concern about Legionnaire's Disease. Maryland Transportation Authority officials announced the re-opening of the facility Friday including the return of personnel to accept cash toll payments. Officials closed the building and toll booths ...

