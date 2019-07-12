ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE (Med Mal)



Rockville law firm seeks a highly motivated, detailed oriented litigation associate with exceptional interpersonal, communication, writing and research skills.

Qualified candidate will have excellent academic credentials and experience in all aspects of litigation (e.g. written discovery, depositions, legal research and writing, client reporting, and trial preparation).

A minimum of 4-6 years of experience in litigation required. Experience in medical malpractice/insurance defense a plus. Must have experience entering billable time. Must be licensed to practice in MD and DC, VA a plus.