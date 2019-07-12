Parkway Theater hosts WTCI’s AGILE Innovation Program

The World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program presented the program “Global Innovations in Sustainability: Leaders Driving Results through Purpose,” June 10 at the Parkway Theater in Baltimore.

Seth Goldman, co-founder & TeaEO emeritus of Honest Tea and executive chairman of Beyond Meat, was the featured speaker at the event which included a panel of innovative experts from Mind Over Machines, Lockheed Martin, Hogan Lovells and Jhpiego discussed the possibilities of artificial intelligence, the impact on their respective businesses, short-term and long-term implications, ethical factors and big challenges being solved around the globe.

Each session included three to four thought leaders and industry experts discussing inspiring innovations in a TedTalk styled presentation followed by a moderated panel and Q&A. These sessions are designed to provoke thought, inspire, educate and connect global leaders. Every session focused on approaches to innovation, which could be applied in every organization.

The AGILE series highlights the extensive innovations happening in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. In its third year, AGILE has expanded because of the increased interest in the series and broadening the topics to address significant global social and environmental issues that are impacting business, society, governments, and education. The 2019 series so far has featured global topics at the heart of innovations changing the world and driving global business results.

