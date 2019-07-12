Parkway Theater hosts WTCI’s AGILE Innovation Program

Colin Clark, director of Dunlop Protective Boots, chats with another guest during the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Melissa Gomez, a consultant with SHIFT, enjoys a conversation during the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Vivian Duker, a senior corporate associate with law firm Miles & Stockbridge, attended Global Innovations in Sustainability program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Guests enjoy a networking session during the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Seth Goldman, co-founder and TeaEO of Honest Tea and executive chairman of Beyond Meat, delivers an address to guests at the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Peter Bowe, former CEO of Ellicott Dredges, attended the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Jeff Eckel, president, chairman and CEO of Hannon Armstrong, was a panel expert at the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Susan Aplin, chief innovation officer with the World Trade Center Institute, talks to the audience at the Parkway Theater in Baltimore during WTCI’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
Randy Harward, senior vice president of advanced materials and manufacturing at Under Armour, was on a panel of experts at the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
From left, panelists Susan Aplin, chief innovation officer with the World Trade Center Institute; Randy Harward, senior vice president of advanced materials and manufacturing at Under Armour; Jeff Eckel, president, chairman and CEO of Hannon Armstrong; and Seth Goldman, co-founder and TeaEO of Honest Tea and executive chairman of Beyond Meat, talk with the audience at the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program. (Photos by Tarja Savonen)
The World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Innovation Program presented the program “Global Innovations in Sustainability: Leaders Driving Results through Purpose,” June 10 at the Parkway Theater in Baltimore.
Seth Goldman, co-founder & TeaEO emeritus of Honest Tea and executive chairman of Beyond Meat, was the featured speaker at the event which included a panel of innovative experts from Mind Over Machines, Lockheed Martin, Hogan Lovells and Jhpiego discussed the possibilities of artificial intelligence, the impact on their respective businesses, short-term and long-term implications, ethical factors and big challenges being solved around the globe.
Each session included three to four thought leaders and industry experts discussing inspiring innovations in a TedTalk styled presentation followed by a moderated panel and Q&A. These sessions are designed to provoke thought, inspire, educate and connect global leaders. Every session focused on approaches to innovation, which could be applied in every organization.
The AGILE series highlights the extensive innovations happening in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. In its third year, AGILE has expanded because of the increased interest in the series and broadening the topics to address significant global social and environmental issues that are impacting business, society, governments, and education. The 2019 series so far has featured global topics at the heart of innovations changing the world and driving global business results.
