Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school

By: Associated Press Bernard Condon and Ali Swenson July 12, 2019

In the decade since striking a deal that required him to register as a sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein has sought to underwrite all manner of youth causes, such as a baseball program near his retreat in the U.S. Virgin Islands and an all-girls' school a few blocks from his Manhattan mansion.

